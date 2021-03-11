Thursday, March 11, 2021
March 2021 Digital Editions Now Available

The March Digital Editions of World Screen, TV Kids and TV Listings are now available, providing a host of interactive features such as embedded videos, links to our WorldScreenings.com video portal and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Video interview with UKTV’s Marcus Arthur and Q&As with Banijay Rights’ Cathy Payne and Matt Creasey and ZDF Enterprises’ Fred Burcksen. Plus interactive WorldScreenings spotlights on MISTCO, Globo, FilmRise and Global Agency, and the World Screen Premiere of The Hustler with Stephen Lambert and All3Media International’s Nick Smith.

TV Kids
Videos from the TV Kids Festival, a WorldScreenings spotlight on DreamWorks Animation and an interactive In-Demand report on 12 preschool and kids’ properties available on the global market.

TV Listings
Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.











