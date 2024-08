ADVERTISEMENT

Among a flurry of announcements to come from the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a brand-new series based on the hit movie franchise Inside Out, coming to Disney+ in 2025.

From Pixar Animation Studios, the series Dream Productions takes viewers inside Riley’s mind, where dreams really do come true thanks to acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, the four-episode series also features the voices of Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Alli Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

Pixar Animation Studios also revealed the official launch date of its first original series, Win or Lose, which begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 6. Directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates and produced by David Lally, the new series reveals what it feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—as they prepare for a championship softball game. Will Forte lends his voice to the coach.

Also from Pixar Animation Studios, new details were showcased about the feature film Elio. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, the new adventure follows Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, who gets beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization that mistakes him for Earth’s leader.

Coming to theaters in 2026, Hoppers is an all-new film from Pixar that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver.

Pixar’s Toy Story 5 also got some time in the spotlight. Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, who’s worked on every Toy Story film and helms the new movie, greeted fans and offered a few clues about the new story. This time around, it’s “Toy meets Tech” when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder as they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime.

Also, Incredibles 3 is officially in the works at Pixar Animation Studios.

Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled details for Moana 2, Zootopia 2 and Frozen 3.

Some title reveals were also made, including for the third film in the successful Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the Freaky Friday follow-up, Freakier Friday.

Lucasfilm’s upcoming theatrical and streaming titles also received some special attention. Jude Law took to the stage to offer insight into a brand-new Star Wars series launching on Disney+ on December 3, with the first two episodes. Told through the perspective of four kids, Lucasfilm’s Skeleton Crew follows them as they make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious character that Law portrays.

Andor season two will continue to follow Cassian Andor over the period of four years as he grows into the rebel hero we see fulfill his destiny in Rogue One. The second season will launch on Disney+ in 2025.

Director Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni offered a special sneak peek of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, the upcoming Star Wars feature film that will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

From Marvel Studios, new details were revealed for the upcoming series Agatha All Along, in which the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell; Captain America: Brave New World, hitting screens February 14, 2025; Daredevil: Born Again, releasing on Disney+ in March 2025; The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25, 2025; and Ironheart, which is set for Disney+ in 2025.

Disney Live Action is working on Mufasa: The Lion King, an all-new story that introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka; Disney’s Snow White, a live-action reimagining of the classic tale set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025; the Lilo & Stitch feature, coming to theaters in summer 2025; and TRON: Ares, starring Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jared Leto. Dwayne Johnson and Alan Bergman revealed that a new movie is in the works about monster trucks, leaning into the popularity of monster jam truck rallies and celebrating the biggest motorsport event in the world. Johnson will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said: “Our deep bond with fans, forged over a century of storytelling, is stronger today than ever before, driven by the unmatched strength of our creative studios, the wide appeal of our brands and franchises, and the innovative ways that we bring our stories to life in our theme parks and experiences.”