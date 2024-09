Tomorrow, the first four episodes of the new comedy How to Die Alone debut on Hulu, with a weekly release thereafter. The comedy centers on Mel, a broke, fat, Black airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

The series comes from Natasha Rothwell, known for her comedic turns in Insecure and The White Lotus. Rothwell stars in the lead role and serves as creator, co-showrunner and executive producer. Vera Santamaria, co-showrunner and executive producer, sat down with World Screen Weekly to talk about working with Rothwell on the project, the binge model of a multi-episode release and the fresh perspective that the show brings.