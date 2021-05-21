Henry Golding Ties Up with SK Global

ADVERTISEMENT

SK Global, the co-financiers and producers behind Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians franchise, has entered into a two-year first-look film and television development and production deal with Henry Golding and his Long House Productions.

The relationship between SK Global and Golding began in 2018 with the massive hit Crazy Rich Asians, the sequel of which is set to film imminently. SK Global and Long House are currently in post-production on an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month PSA campaign set to launch in late May.

The projects developed under the new partnership are intended for various mediums and platforms, including features and scripted and unscripted television series for the global marketplace. SK Global and Golding’s relationships with filmmakers and local production entities in foreign countries will play a key role in forthcoming productions.

The deal includes opportunities for Golding to work both in front of and behind the camera.

SK Global Co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin said: “Entering into this partnership with Henry and Long House couldn’t come at a more exciting time or on more exciting terms. Henry is truly a man of the moment—he’s an incredibly talented actor, he has longstanding international industry relationships thanks to his years of tirelessly working and networking around the globe, and he’s a skilled and fully engaged producer. He has a remarkable, singular presence and we are grateful for the chance to continue working together.”

Golding added, “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership between Long House and SK Global. Creatively our synergy is completely aligned, and SK Global’s reach within the Asian market where there are so many rich stories to tell is invaluable. My goal in creating Long House aligns with this partnership as it establishes a powerhouse for creating content for film, television and other mediums that are inclusive of Asian voices, and I look forward to utilizing my past experience as a journalist as we create global content together.”