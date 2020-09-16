HBO Max Orders Taika Waititi Period Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max has ordered the period comedy Our Flag Means Death, with Oscar winner and multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) to executive produce the series and direct the pilot.

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Series creator and showrunner David Jenkins (People of Earth) executive produces with Emmy-nominated producer Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”