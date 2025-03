ADVERTISEMENT

Future Today has strengthened its partnership with Shout! Studios, expanding its extensive library with the launch of three new free, ad-supported apps.

The new apps are Shout! Movies, a movie collection featuring award winners, blockbusters, fan favorites and more; Scream Factory TV, with popular uncensored horror films; and Wild West TV, showcasing a collection of Western entertainment that includes classic films, TV series and miniseries, as well as new-release feature films.

This expansion brings over 2,500 hours of content to consumers that can be watched both through FAST and AVOD. Future Today’s flagship streaming platforms, which currently runs approximately 400 distinct streaming apps, will be used to launch these three new destinations.

This expansion furthers Future Today’s commitment to delivering high-quality content as well as providing advertisers opportunities for brand integration. Onboarding the new apps offers advertisers more access to highly engaged audiences.

“At Future Today, we are deeply focused on delivering technology solutions that enable our content partners to provide exceptional entertainment experiences to their audiences,” said David Di Lorenzo, senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships at Future Today. “Our expanded partnership with Shout! Studios is a testament to that dedication, allowing Shout! to deploy, promote and monetize multiple apps across a broad suite of streaming devices quickly and seamlessly.”

“Our expanded partnership with Shout! Studios allows us to bring more diverse and compelling content to viewers while offering advertisers an unmatched opportunity to align with premium, sought-after programming,” added Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today. “The increasing shift toward free, ad-supported streaming highlights the growing demand for quality entertainment without subscription costs, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this evolution.”

“We’re excited to partner with Future Today to bring our revered collection of film and television directly to our viewers,” commented Gene Pao, executive VP of strategy and digital at Shout! “Future Today’s proven technology platform, ad sales and ad operations capabilities perfectly complement Shout’s curation and content marketing expertise.”