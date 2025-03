ADVERTISEMENT

France’s Union Syndicale de la Production Audiovisuelle (USPA) and the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) have unveiled a joint delegation of producers from both countries that will participate in a dedicated mission to explore co-production opportunties for drama and documentary projects.

The delegation first traveled to Series Mania in Lille, France. They will then head to Paris, where they will meet with potential collaborates, as well as commissioners, studio executives and other industry leaders to equip themselves with the tools for future partnerships.

The initiative aims to strengthen bilateral connections between French and Canadian producers, with a focus on the development of new English-language television series across genres.

The participants from Canada are Circle Blue Entertainment’s Amos Adetuyi; Inner City Films’ Alfons Adetuyi; Lionsgate Canada’s Kerry Appleyard; Peacock Alley Entertainment’s Eli Campbell; Ruby Line Productions’ Annette Clarke; LoCo Motion Pictures’ Lauren Lorber; Fun Republic Pictures’ David Cormican; Area V5 Pictures’ Malachi Ellis; Kybele Films Inc.’s Sibel Guvenc; Catapult Pictures’ Frederick Kroetsch; Lily Pictures’ Michelle Morris; Amaze Films’ Michael Souther; and Screen Siren Pictures’ Steven Thibault.

The participants from France are Quad Drama’s Iris Bucher, president of USPA; Mediawan Studio France’s Thomas Anargyros, VP of USPA; Gaumont Televisions France’s Isabelle Degeorges, VP of USPA; Nilaya Productions’s Patricia Boutinard Rouelle, VP of USPA; Wildcats Productions’ Odile McDonald, VP of USPA Drama college; Jour Premier’s Arnaud de Crémiers; Asharté&Cie’s Sophie Deloche; What’s up productions’ Nicolas Deprost; Yuzu Production’s Fabrice Estève; Brother Films’ Emmanuel François; Bleu Kobalt’s Corine Janin; Hababo Studios’ Betty Johnson; Morgane Production’s Amélie Juan; Monde et media TV’s Jean-Marie Laronze; Scriptline’s Gini Lorin; and Hamak’s Tatiana Maksimenko.

The initiative is presented in collaboration with Telefilm Canada, the Canada Media Fund, CanExport for Associations (Global Affairs), the French Embassy in Canada and the Canadian Embassy in France.

“USPA is thrilled with the ongoing international cooperation fostered by its partnership with CMPA in Canada,” said Amanda Borghino, deputy general delegate of the USPA. “In the current international context, it is necessary to strengthen the links between our two countries, both operationally and politically. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and shaping together new paths for transatlantic content.”

“France has long been a valued production partner for Canada, and we are thrilled to collaborate with USPA on this initiative,” commented Reynolds Mastin, president and CEO of the CMPA. “Today, our two countries are leading global efforts to ensure foreign streaming services respect the right of national governments to require equitable contributions to domestic production and opportunities for local producers to hold and exploit their own intellectual property. This is critical to the success of local independent production sectors and to safeguarding individual countries’ national cultural sovereignty.”