The EBU has enlisted former ITV Studios executive Jurian Van Der Meer as commercial director of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Effective immediately, Van Der Meer will drive the Eurovision Song Contest’s commercial expansion as the EBU looks to build it into a year-round global entertainment brand. The move comes as the famed competition nears its 70th anniversary next year.

Van Der Meer was previously director of global commercial and brand licensing at ITV Studios. For the live music event, Van Der Meer will drive brand partnerships, global licensing and merchandising opportunities, digital and streaming initiatives and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jurian to the Eurovision Song Contest team,” said Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest. “His proven track record of driving innovation, securing global partnerships, and growing media brands aligns perfectly with our ambitions for the Eurovision Song Contest as it enters its eighth decade. His leadership will be vital in taking the Contest to new heights.”

Van Der Meer added: “The Eurovision Song Contest is more than a show—it’s a global cultural phenomenon with unmatched potential for creative partnerships and brand innovation. I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of its commercial growth.”

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will take place May 13, 15 and 17 in Switzerland with 37 public broadcasters competing.