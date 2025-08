ADVERTISEMENT

Brand owners generated more than $307 billion in retail sales of licensed products last year, a 10 percent increase, with Disney in the lead at $62 billion.

The data was released as part of License Global’s Top Global Licensors 2025 white paper, which shows that the top ten brand owners delivered $208 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products last year, up from $192 billion in 2023.

Disney’s licensing revenues are almost twice the size of the second-ranked company, Authentic Brands Group, which represents sports and lifestyle brands, including David Beckham, Reebok and Champion. NBCUniversal sits in fourth, ahead of NBCUniversal, Hasbro, Warner Bros. Discovery and The Pokémon Company. The top ten also includes Mattel and Sanrio.

“What is remarkable about this year’s report is how it demonstrates the resilience of emotional connections in consumer decision-making,” said Ben Roberts, content director at License Global. “Even as economic pressures mount, consumers continue to prioritize brands that matter to them personally, creating a foundation of loyalty that transcends traditional market forces.”

Millennials led in licensed product purchasing at 28 percent. But Gen Z is expected to lead this year as Gen Alpha grows in relevance to 22 percent. By category, apparel leads, followed by toys and games and food and beverage. The report also highlights the importance of experiences that run across physical, digital and hybrid platforms and the value of harnessing social commerce opportunities.