Digital Editions for ATF Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The December digital editions of World Screen, TV Asia and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in a user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

Interviews with Warner Bros. Discovery’s JB Perrette and James Gibbons on Max’s Asian aspirations, Inspector Ellis star Sharon D Clarke and CJ ENM’s Diane Min, along with a GoQuest Media showcase.

TV Asia

Suited to Asia: Several leading distributors talk to Mansha Daswani about acquisition trends across the Asia Pacific in the run-up to Asia TV Forum; Back in Style: TV Asahi Corporation is bringing back its beloved Obocchama-kun anime series with partners in India. Plus, interviews with Yoshimoto Kogyo’s Akihiko Okamoto, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’s Vijal Patel and Rewind Networks’ Avi Himatsinghani and Sandie Lee.

TV Listings

Listings for several companies participating in ATF, including links to trailers.