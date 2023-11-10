Friday, November 10, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Dates Set for Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Exhibition

Dates Set for Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Exhibition

Alexa Alfano 11 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Exhibition (SICA) is set to launch its inaugural forum to promote and enhance pan-African audiovisual content.

SICA will take place from November 20 to 22 at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire. The in-person event will feature an array of keynote presentations, industry talks, networking sessions, screenings and more, including attendance from executives such as Diprente’s Kagiso Lediga.

More attendees include Make it Happen Studio’s Sydney Gallonde, Kukua’s Vanessa Ford, Canal+ International’s Cécile Gerardin and Inkblot Productions’ Zulumoke Oyibo.

“SICA 2023 is a dream realized, a platform where African creativity knows no bounds, and we aim to foster collaboration and innovation within the audiovisual landscape,” said Liliane da Cruz, content director and consultant for SICA 2023. “We believe that SICA 2023 will be a catalyst for the growth of Africa’s audiovisual ecosystem.”

Samira Haddi, content director and consultant for SICA 2023, added, “It is an event where creativity meets business, where tradition meets technology and where the world meets Africa—a convergence of cultures, ideas and opportunities that promises to redefine the audiovisual landscape for years to come.”











Tags

About Alexa Alfano

Alexa Alfano is associate editor at World Screen. She can be reached at aalfano@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Dori Media to Spotlight Production & Co-Production at MIP CANCUN

In a keynote session moderated by TV Latina’s Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari at MIP CANCUN, Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group, and Joshua Mintz, chief content officer of Dori Media International, will discuss premium drama production and co-production, as well as the relaunch of comedies that have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.