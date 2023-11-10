Dates Set for Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Exhibition

ADVERTISEMENT

Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Exhibition (SICA) is set to launch its inaugural forum to promote and enhance pan-African audiovisual content.

SICA will take place from November 20 to 22 at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire. The in-person event will feature an array of keynote presentations, industry talks, networking sessions, screenings and more, including attendance from executives such as Diprente’s Kagiso Lediga.

More attendees include Make it Happen Studio’s Sydney Gallonde, Kukua’s Vanessa Ford, Canal+ International’s Cécile Gerardin and Inkblot Productions’ Zulumoke Oyibo.

“SICA 2023 is a dream realized, a platform where African creativity knows no bounds, and we aim to foster collaboration and innovation within the audiovisual landscape,” said Liliane da Cruz, content director and consultant for SICA 2023. “We believe that SICA 2023 will be a catalyst for the growth of Africa’s audiovisual ecosystem.”

Samira Haddi, content director and consultant for SICA 2023, added, “It is an event where creativity meets business, where tradition meets technology and where the world meets Africa—a convergence of cultures, ideas and opportunities that promises to redefine the audiovisual landscape for years to come.”