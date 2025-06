ADVERTISEMENT

A new prime-time version of Fremantle’s classic game show The Price is Right, hosted by Howie Mandel, is headed to Citytv in the 2025-26 season.

The Price is Right Tonight (w.t.) is slated to air in the spring, with production on the 12-episode season slated to start in Toronto in December.

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” said Mandel. “The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original—big games, lots of laughs and fun surprises! I can’t wait to say ‘come on down!’ to a whole new generation of Canadian fans.”

The broadcaster has also renewed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for midseason, while Hudson & Rex returns for season eight with Luke Roberts joining the cast as Detective Mark.

“Whether it’s original dramas, lifestyle programming or live sports, the focus of our long-term content investments is to give Canadian audiences the premium entertainment experiences they want, and how they want to watch it,” said Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports & Media.

“We’ve got a powerful lineup this broadcast season that reflects the strength and stability of Citytv, cementing the network as one of Canada’s most desirable entertainment brands,” said Hayden Mindell, senior VP for television at Rogers Sports & Media. “Citytv is built on viewer-driven programming that advertisers can depend on to offer consistent audience reach week after week.”

U.S. imports headed to the network include On Brand with Jimmy Fallon and Surviving Earth from NBCUniversal Global Television Distribution. The network is also returning The Golden Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Brilliant Minds, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Hunting Party, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., plus the animated comedies The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Bob’s Burgers and Krapopolis.