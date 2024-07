ADVERTISEMENT

Pressman Film, the independent film studio behind such titles as American Psycho, Wall Street, Badlands and The Crow, is building out its operations to include television development and production.

Pressman Film is developing projects with U.S. and international TV producers and writers, including Emmy winner Ernest Dickerson (Bosch, The Wire, Juice) and Eric Overmyer (Bosch, The Man in the High Castle, The Wire). It also has projects in development for TV with Emmy-winning showrunner Omri Shenhar (Tehran, Magpie, Fauda), Yona Rozenkier (The Commune, The Dive) and Joseph Quesada (Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Jessica Jones).

The expansion marks the first time Pressman Film has focused its sights on television since the studio was first launched in 1969. The film studio was founded by legendary producer Edward R. Pressman and is now led by his son Sam Pressman.

CEO Sam Pressman said, “Our intention at Pressman Film is to produce TV with the same philosophy that has guided our work for the last 50 years: champion the storyteller’s vision to make motion pictures that not only entertain but challenge audiences of all kinds by subverting conventionality. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’re cooking up with our incredible collaborators.”

Pressman Film’s COO, Paula Paizes, added, ”A few years ago, our team decided to seriously explore expanding into television and we’ve now managed to develop a slate of series with terrific showrunners and leading creative partners from across the globe. Our expansion into television aligns with our lineup of upcoming films from both, including next month’s highly anticipated reboot of The Crow.”