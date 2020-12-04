Universal Music Launches Content Studio, Led by Alice Webb

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Music Group (UMG) has set up Mercury Studios, which will develop, produce and invest in music-based storytelling.

In addition to content development and production, Mercury Studios will include global film and television producer Eagle Rock Entertainment (ERE) and build upon ERE’s library. Mercury Studios will produce content that has music as the foundation for projects across performance/live, factual/reality, scripted, artist and filmmaker partnerships and remastering and audio originals via film and television content, podcasts and short-form content.

Alice Webb, who became CEO of Eagle Rock in 2019, will lead the new venture. Webb had a 15-year career at the BBC, including serving as director of BBC Children’s.

Mercury Studios will have offices in London and Los Angeles.

David Joseph, chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, said: “Mercury Studios will bring together the very best in the business under the exceptional leadership of Alice, who has already proved herself as a dynamic creative innovator, not least during her time at the BBC. Mercury will be about bold ideas, exciting new talent but above all compelling visual storytelling, all of which will be demonstrated with the exciting projects we will be announcing over the coming weeks. Music is a world full of the most extraordinary stories, with so many yet to be told.”

Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios, added: “Music is a passion—it touches every part of our lives, which is why Mercury Studios is such an exciting proposition. We are unique—bringing together expertise from across music, film and television in factual, scripted, premium audio, performance and so much more. We can offer creators a vibrant space to realize the projects they are truly passionate about, tapping into the wealth of expertise we have access to. We are also keen to welcome new blood: talented, ambitious people who want to make distinctive, relevant content with music at its heart.”