U.K. & Australia Ink New Co-Pro Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. and Australia have negotiated a new co-production agreement for television content and films.

The new pact refreshes the 30-year agreement between the two countries and is intended to make it easier for creators from both countries to co-produce while also expanding job opportunities in the creative sector.

Per the agreement, it will be easier for U.K. and Australian co-pros to hire staff from third-party countries. Co-producers will now also be able to make a smaller minimum financial contribution toward their project in order to benefit from the updated agreement.

The existing international agreements overseen by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have supported more than 180 co-pros since 2010. Among the U.K.-Australia collaborations are David Attenborough’s Life in Colour and Shane, an upcoming documentary about cricketer Shane Warne.

“Today’s milestone will unlock fantastic opportunities in the creative industry and support this Government’s commitment to help more people into skilled jobs,” said Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez. “The U.K. and Australia share a long and rich history of strong cultural and economic ties, and this agreement will help us continue to create great film and TV together for many more years to come.”

Paul Fletcher, Australian Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, added, “Many important and culturally significant stories have been enabled by the co-production agreement between Australia and the U.K. since its inception in 1990, and it provides an important pathway for Australian and U.K. producers to work closely to compete in the global marketplace.”

Neil Peplow, the BFI’s Director of Industry and International Affairs, noted, “This revised co-production treaty provides U.K. and Australian producers with many more opportunities to build on the strong cultural and commercial ties we already enjoy. It will bring the two countries even closer together and allow us to tell stories that define who we are and how we relate on a global stage.”