Stephen David Entertainment Hires for Development

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard Swartz has been named executive VP of development at the Banijay Americas-owned studio Stephen David Entertainment.

In this newly created position, Swartz will play an integral role in the development, growth and diversification of Stephen David Entertainment’s slate of documentaries, nonfiction, series and specials.

Swartz joins Stephen David Entertainment after serving as senior VP of documentaries and specials for Warner Bros. Discovery’s factual networks and streaming. Prior to his role at Warner Bros. Discovery, Swartz was Arrow Media’s executive VP of development and production and previously served as VP of documentaries and specials for Discovery Channel.

“I have long admired Howard Swartz’s work, and I’m thrilled that he will be bringing his extraordinary vision and expertise to Stephen David Entertainment,” said David. “His proven track record of creating high-profile global specials and event series across a variety of genres makes him the ideal partner as we continue to elevate our programming slate and expand into new categories.”

“Everything Stephen David does is premium and award-winning. He and his team are globally recognized for virtually re-inventing the history genre,” said Swartz. “The opportunity to help build on the success of his brand and expand into new and different areas is really exciting.”