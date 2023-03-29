Series Mania Wrap-Up: By the Numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 85,500 participants took part in Series Mania’s screenings, conferences and events, up nearly 20 percent from the previous edition.

There were 396 series submitted and viewed, 57 titles selected and 24 countries represented across five competitions.

The Series Mania Forum once again set a record for attendance, with 3,800 international professionals from 64 countries represented by 1,600 companies. There were 52 projects pitched, 54 exhibitors and 18 international delegations.

The new Series Mania+ platform and the official seriesmania.com website also report success, with nearly 1.2 million page views and 250,000 visits.

“We would like to warmly thank our partners without whom Series Mania could not take place: the Hauts-de-France Region, the CNC, the European Metropolis of Lille, the City of Lille, MEDIA Europe Créative, Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe and all the partners of the Series Mania Festival as well as those of Series Mania Forum,” the team said.

“Throughout these eight days of screenings, masterclasses, meetings, parties and photos on our purple carpet, Series Mania has once again left its mark on the world of serial creation. This is where series begin. And we can’t wait to see what the next episodes have to offer.”

The 2024 edition of the Series Mania Festival is set for March 15 to 22, with the Forum taking place March 19 to 21.