Series Mania Unveils New Online Initiative

Series Mania, as part of its upcoming 2021 live edition and its Series Mania Digital platform, has launched the online initiative Series Mania Rendez-vous.

Series Mania Rendez-vous will include exclusive, curated content each month leading up to the event in 2021. It will feature masterclasses, case studies and roundtables with industry leaders. The exclusive content will be available on the Series Mania website for a limited time, with each month’s Rendez-vous promoted through the Series Mania website and a social media campaign.

The first Rendez-vous will be a case study, “From Pitch to Screen: No Man’s Land,” and will be available online starting Tuesday, November 24 for seven days. Panelists confirmed for the case study include No Man’s Land co-creators Maria Feldman and Eitan Mansuri, producer Caroline Benjo (Haut & Court), distributor Christian Vesper (Fremantle) and French co-producer and Franco-German broadcaster Alexandre Piel (ARTE). It will be moderated by François-Pier Pélinard-Lambert from Le Film Français.

No Man’s Land, pitched at Series Mania Forum 2017 under the title Fertile Crescent, will premiere on Hulu on November 18th and on ARTE on November 26. The title received the €50,000 prize for Best Project as part of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions and was selected in International Competition at Series Mania 2020.

Set to take place in Lille, France and the Hauts-de-France region, the Series Mania Festival is set for March 19 to 27 and the Series Mania Forum, to be held in the Lille Grand Palais, is set for March 23 to 25.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new Series Mania Rendez-vous and what better project to kick off this exciting endeavor than our own No Man’s Land. This series is also one of the first titles to be included as part of our Series Mania Label. With the aim of promoting the notoriety and visibility to the deserving series awarded the Series Mania Label, we are perfectly poised to be at the forefront of today’s biggest TV series.”