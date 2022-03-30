Series Mania Sets 2023 Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania welcomed 70,000 participants in the screenings, meetings, exhibitions and workshops of the festival, with an online audience racking up 255,000 visits.

Series Mania featured 56 series selected from 21 countries, including 29 world premieres.

Series Mania Forum, meanwhile, reached 3,300 accredited professionals ( up 30 percent) from 64 countries.

Professionals still have access to the Series Mania Digital Forum platform until December 31, 2022, to watch or rewatch series, conferences, keynotes and pitching sessions.

In 2023, the Series Media Festival will take place from Friday, March 17, to Friday, March 24. The Series Mania Forum will run from Tuesday, March 21, to Thursday, March 23.