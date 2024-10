ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus has expanded its offering in Spain with a suite of new Spanish channels, including RTVE Época, RTVE Crimen, RTVE Somos Cine, CNNE and more.

RTVE Época offers continuous programming of series set at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, providing viewers with content that re-creates the life, customs and settings of the era.

RTVE Crimen supplies true-crime fans with 24-hour access to real mystery stories and police investigations. The content spans multiple genres within the true-crime realm.

RTVE Somos Cine features the best of Spanish cinema and award-winning films, with a daily focus on a different genre such as comedy, romance, thriller and drama.

The lineup on RTVE Docs includes a selection of documentaries that address topics within history, nature, science, music, culture, art and gastronomy.

On RTVE Saber y Ganar, viewers are treated to the best moments, challenges and curiosities of the longest-running television content on Spanish television, led by Jordi Hurtado.

CNNE, CNN en Español, gives Spanish viewers 24-hour coverage of international news, with the latest headlines and breaking news from Latin America and the rest of the world.

“We are thrilled to take part in celebrating Spain at this year’s MIPCOM, recognizing its dynamic and growing TV sector and its rich contribution to global entertainment over the years,” said Ana Izquierdo Lowry, country manager of business development for Spain and Portugal at Samsung TV Plus. “Spain’s vibrant creativity and storytelling have made an indelible mark on the industry, and it’s important for us to champion these thriving markets in Europe. By offering top-quality Spanish programs to our viewers in Spain, we not only celebrate local content but also ensure we continue delivering relevant, engaging experiences to audiences that reflect their culture and tastes.”