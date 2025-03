ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of the Turkish TV Festival, an English- and Spanish-language virtual event spotlighting the Turkish television segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, is taking place from May 6 to 8. You can sign up for your free registration here.

The upcoming Turkish TV Festival in Spanish and English will feature keynotes with leading producers and distributors in the Turkish television industry, as well as renowned talent from some of the country’s most successful productions. It will be streamed live and will be available on-demand on www.TurkishTVFestival.com and www.FestivalTurco.com.

“Following the success of the first edition of the Turkish TV Festival, along with the fantastic talent that took part in it—including Özge Özpirinçci, lead actress of I Am Mother; Barış Kılıç, lead actor of One Love; and Melih Özkaya, lead actor of Alaca—this second edition promises many surprises, as well as top-level executives,” said Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina. “The 2025 edition of the Turkish TV Festival will provide extensive insights and perspectives on the thriving Turkish drama industry and how it continues its path of expansion amid strong competition.”

The names of the participating executives and talent will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Turkish TV Festival is free.