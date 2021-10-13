Netflix Ties Up with Lupin Star Omar Sy

Friday, October 15, 2021
Kristin Brzoznowski


Actor and comedian Omar Sy, who stars in Netflix’s live-action series Lupin, has signed a multiyear deal with the streamer.

Through the partnership, Sy’s Paris- and L.A.-based production company will develop original films for Netflix, with Sy starring in and serving as executive producer on the projects.

Sy said: “I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world. I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together.”

Gaelle Mareschi, director of international original film for Netflix in France, added: “We have been lucky enough to have worked closely with Omar for a number of years and are excited to now expand our partnership further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences. We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix.”

Sy is partnering again with Louis Leterrier—who directed three episodes of Lupin—on his upcoming action-comedy film Tour de Force, launching on Netflix globally in 2022.











