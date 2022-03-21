MIPTV Spotlight: Trinity Broadcasting Network

ADVERTISEMENT

TBN is a faith and family network featuring documentary, variety and scripted programming.

A sweet spot is the high-quality, doc-style series and specials that provide a faith-filled look at many of the most-talked-about events of today. All programming featured on the network is produced with a global perspective that represents TBN’s faith-based audience. The network is interested in finding additional international partners to expand its reach.

TBN Kids is a faith and values channel for children. It features a mix of high-quality, family-approved live-action and animated content, including music, seasonal specials, daily devotionals and kid-friendly family movies. The selection is carefully curated and biblically-based. TBN Kids is open to international partners looking for long-term partnerships to grow this content category.