MIPTV Spotlight: Glass House Distribution

Leading Glass House Distribution’s slate, The Ravine stars Eric Dane, Teri Polo and Peter Faccinelli.

Inspired by a true story, the film centers on a small community that is rocked by a horrific violent crime that left a man, his wife and their child dead. Friends of the victims are left to wonder if the murderer is among them, or if there is more to the story.

Also part of the Glass House lineup are the rom-com Ask Me to Dance and the action-packed film Get the Girl.

“We try to focus on films that give an emotional reaction to audiences,” says Tom Malloy, co-founder. “The Ravine has a faith and spiritual element tied to a compelling, dramatic story based on true events. Ask Me to Dance is laugh-out-loud funny and has all the elements of a classic rom-com. And Get the Girl delivers the bullets, the fights and the action that people want to see.”











