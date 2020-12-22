Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Lucky Helmet to Rep Select Aniplex of America Titles

Kristin Brzoznowski 5 hours ago Top Stories


The newly launched agency Lucky Helmet has been appointed by Aniplex of America to represent selected titles released in North America.

The first initiative through the new partnership is to support and expand on the L&M efforts for the Japanese animated feature film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. Based on one of the best-selling manga series of all time, the film had grossed ¥28.8 billion ($277.5 million) as of December 7; it is now the second-highest-grossing film in Japan ever, behind Studio Ghibli’s iconic 2002 movie release Spirited Away. The film is currently being adapted for American audiences and is expected for a U.S. release in 2021 by the Sony-owned division Aniplex of America in association with Funimation.

Demon Slayer’s box-office success overseas, in the middle of a pandemic, is nothing less than extraordinary,” commented Marc Harrington, founder of Lucky Helmet. “We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to support Aniplex on its licensing and merchandising efforts in North America, and we are confident that the film will further excite fans, and that there will be great potential for new licensing partners across many categories.”











