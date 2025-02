ADVERTISEMENT

Kantar’s Q4 Entertainment on Demand (EoD) data reveals a growing consumer preference for ad-supported streaming and increasing investment in sports as key factors shaping the global streaming market.

The study, from Kantar’s Worldpanel division between October and December 2024, found that Black Doves was the most enjoyed show, followed by The Day of the Jackal, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Yellowstone and Outer Banks. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ were the fastest-growing major VOD streamers year-on-year, while Prime Video achieved the highest share of new paying subscribers, with Paramount+ second and Netflix third.

Paid ad-supported subscribers rose by 3 percent quarter-on-quarter. Nearly two in five (38 percent) of new VOD users opted for premium subscription models. Paid ad-supported captured 35 percent, FAST accounted for 20 percent, and vMVPD services that offer TV over the internet claimed 7 percent of the global market. Two in three (66 percent) new Netflix subscribers chose the ad-supported tier.

Netflix started 2024 with the announcements of the removal of its cheapest ad-free plan and an expansion into live sports streaming with the acquisition of WWE starting in 2025. Sports alone drove 18 percent of new Netflix subscriptions globally in Q4 2024, helping Netflix to rank third among new paying subscribers globally, recording subscriber growth in nearly every country tracked by Kantar except Australia. Subscriber satisfaction for the streamer has rebounded to previous highs, reflected in its highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of plus 44 since Q1 2022.

The progression of sports streaming continues to reshape the media landscape. Following its acquisition of NFL’s Sunday matches for the 2023/2024 season, YouTube TV experienced a 48 percent gain in subscribers from Q3 2023 to Q4 2024. American football emerged as the fastest-growing sport in viewership, garnering 42 percent of households watching sport in Q4 2024, up 6 percentage points from the previous quarter. Andrew Skerratt, global insight director at Kantar’s Worldpanel, said: “The NFL is rewriting the playbook for streaming. A 48 percent surge in subscribers isn’t just a number; it’s a stark reminder that fans worldwide are hungry for real-time, premium sports experiences.”

Ad-supported streaming delivered significant momentum in Q4 2024, with 35 percent of new VOD subscribers opting for paid ad-supported models, a nice bump from 21 percent the year before. These tiers are now showing stronger retention rates, driven by the perceived value for money: 43 percent of ad-tier users report satisfaction with the value they receive, while only 23 percent of VOD households oppose seeing ads.

2024 was a breakout year for Apple TV+: 28 percent of subscribers globally identify Apple TV+ as their primary VOD platform, up 3 percentage points year-on-year. Apple TV+ also ranked fourth in attracting new paying subscribers, with 49 percent of new sign-ups citing bundling and promotional activity as key motivators. It has seen 14 percent year-over-year subscriber growth, including a 21 percent increase in Germany.

Skerratt commented: “Our Q4 2024 data unveils a significant shift in the global streaming landscape. Bold, innovative ad-supported models, live sports integrations, and an unyielding commitment to premium content are rewriting the rulebook on consumer behavior. Giants like Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV+ are not just in the game—they’re redefining it by capturing fresh audiences and igniting relentless engagement in a fiercely competitive arena. The future of streaming isn’t a distant dream—it’s a dynamic revolution, balancing stellar content with unparalleled viewing flexibility, and it’s already in full swing.”