HBO Max Gears Up for International Expansion

AT&T has revised its subscriber targets for HBO Max, with an AVOD launch in the U.S. set for June and expansion across Latin America and Europe this year.

The company has set a target of between 120 million and 150 million customers for HBO and HBO Max by 2025, up from the previous forecast of between 75 million and 90 million.

HBO Max is expected to launch in 60 international markets this year, with 39 across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and 21 in Europe in the second half of this year. June will also see the arrival of an AVOD version of HBO Max.

AT&T says it expects to end the year with between 67 million and 70 million subscribers worldwide, up from 61 million last year. Revenues from the Home Box Office business unit are forecast to more than double over the next five years.

“Our number one priority in 2021 is growing our customer relationships,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T. “It’s about more than just adding to our customer base. It’s about expanding the growth opportunity in our three market focus areas and also increasing our share within each market. We’re focused on creating deeper relationships with our current customers to increase their daily engagement with our products and services, enabling us to gather more meaningful insights, drive loyalty, and stay ahead of their rapidly changing preferences. As demand for connectivity and content continues to grow, we are well-positioned to deliver.”