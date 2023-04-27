Harmony Gold Founder Frank Agrama Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment pioneer Frank Agrama, founder and chairman of Harmony Gold, died earlier this week at the age of 93.

Agrama founded Harmony Gold in 1983, and the company has launched many successful titles throughout its history. In its first year of operation, he and the company debuted Shaka Zulu, one of the most successful first-run syndicated miniseries in television history. Another of its flagship titles is Robotech, a franchise that includes TV series, two feature films, novels, comic books, toys and extensive merchandise.

Agrama’s entrance into the industry began long before the founding of Harmony Gold. He was a child actor in Egypt who had his own television show, but momentarily put his artistic ambitions aside to follow in his father’s footsteps and study medicine and surgery at university. At 23, he became a medical doctor, but eventually found that this did not satisfy his professional ambitions.

He earned a degree in theater arts in Los Angeles before returning to the Middle East to kickstart Lebanon’s movie industry in the ’60s. Bringing in his own technical experts from Italy and Egypt, he helped produce the nation’s first 15 films in five years. His momentum was interrupted by the Six-Day War in 1967, causing his family to relocate to Italy, where he then founded Film Association of Rome, which handled over 20 films per year.

After nine years in Italy, Agrama and his wife moved to the United States, where he changed his focus from film to television and laid the groundwork for Harmony Gold.

Per Agrama’s request, there will be a small family service only. For those wanting to donate on his behalf, his family suggests Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen or the LA Mission. A memorial will be held at Harmony Gold in May.