Videotron has chosen to merge Club illico and Vrai into one SVOD platform called illico+ on October 23.

The new illico+ platform will include the scripted, unscripted and specialized content Club illico and Vrai are known for. The catalog will offer several Quebec and international exclusives, along with movies and TV series for all audiences, true-crime documentaries, docu-reality shows, reality series, comedy programming and much more.

Videotron will maintain its content creation investments to keep showcasing local original productions, making illico+ an indispensable Quebec platform. Several productions to look out for on October 23 are La collecte, about a debt collector trying to turn the page on his life of crime; Corbeaux, a police drama; Hot Ones Québec, with host Marc-André Grondin interviewing famous personalities as they sample different hot sauces; Le CH et son peuple, exploring the parallels between Quebec society and the Montreal Canadiens hockey team; Les Grands Bien-cuits ComediHa!; and L’appel, about a criminal biker trial.

As for international and U.S. acquisitions, illico+ subscribers will have access to new episodes of series such as HPI: haut potentiel intellectuel; Set et match!, the French version of Apples Never Fall; Le maire de Kingstown, the French version of Mayor of Kingstown; and the French version of From. Also coming to the platform are recent Paramount movies available shortly after their theatrical release, such as Transformers: Le Commencement and Sourire 2.