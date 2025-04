ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Cleland has been appointed VP for the Asia Pacific at NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC in the wake of Chris Taylor’s expanded leadership appointment.

Cleland, in this newly created role, takes oversight for the company’s channels and DTC businesses across the region, including programming, acquisitions, commercial, marketing, creative and production. Her elevation comes following Taylor’s appointment to managing director for the Asia Pacific, TV distribution and international networks and DTC. Reporting to Taylor, Cleland remains based in the company’s Sydney office.

With NBCUniversal since 2008, Cleland has held a variety of roles, most recently leading programming and acquisitions across linear and non-linear platforms.

In related news, Simon Hebblewhite has been promoted to senior director, finance, and Jane McLaren to director, PR and communications.