BBC Studios to Be Honored as Studio of Distinction at MIPCOM Cannes

BBC Studios is being recognized with the inaugural Studio of Distinction Award at MIPCOM Cannes, which will feature keynotes from senior executives at the British producer and distributor.

The Studio of Distinction Award was created by RX France to mark a landmark achievement by a global studio or platform. It will be presented to BBC Studios in the week that the BBC reaches the milestone of 100 years of public-service broadcasting in the U.K. and in its 90th year of international broadcasting.

Senior executives from BBC Studios will take part in keynote addresses at both MIPJunior and MIPCOM Cannes.

The opening day of the 38th edition of the International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market will feature Tom Fussell in his first public address as CEO of BBC Studios. He will be joined on stage by Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC and Fussell’s predecessor at BBC Studios.

Cecilia Persson, managing director of BBC Studios’ Kids & Family, will address MIPJunior.

The presentation of the award will take place at the opening day keynote session.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “With the Studio of Distinction honor, we are creating a moment to mark an organization’s extraordinary achievements to date whilst providing a global stage to share their future plans. Our first recipients could not be more timely or relevant given the extraordinary international impact and ongoing influence of this unique producer, broadcaster and distributor. We warmly welcome BBC Studios to Cannes to what is shaping up to be a supersized MIPCOM.”