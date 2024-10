ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has secured two separate presale deals in Spain for its titles, including The Split: Barcelona.

The local streamer Filmin acquired the two-part The Split: Barcelona. BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning Abi Morgan and SISTER joined forces once again after the success of three seasons of The Split for an iteration that picks up two years on from the final season.

In the Split: Barcelona, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard nestled in Catalonia’s wine region. As the sun rises over the glorious Spanish countryside, Hannah is compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again. Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?

Separately, Movistar Plus+ picked up Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty. The 3×60-minute drama-documentary series is from BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions and co-produced by PBS. It explores the turbulent lives of the three greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance: Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael.

Earlier this month, Movistar Plus+ acquired BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s Big Cats 24/7, which follows the lives of lions, cheetahs and leopards in the Okavango Delta, Botswana.

Nick Percy, president of global markets at BBC Studios, said: “I’m proud of the longstanding relationships we have built with our Spanish partners. These presales demonstrate the confidence buyers have in our ability to deliver high-quality and unique storytelling for their audiences. It’s fantastic that audiences in Spain will soon be able to watch some of our latest titles with The Split: Barcelona, Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty and Big Cats 24/7.”