Banijay Italia Partners with Greenboo

Banijay Italia is partnering with the recently launched Greenboo Production, which has a diverse slate of scripted series, documentaries and films.

The Italian label was founded in 2022 by award-winning producer Marco Belardi, whose recent credits include A casa tutti bene, a series by Gabriel Muccino inspired by his 2018 film of the same name, and Lions of Sicily, coming up for Disney. Via the agreement, Greenboo will look to build growth and audiences further, both locally and beyond.

Paolo Bassetti, president and country manager of Banijay Italia, said: “Greenboo is a promising new venture, which, thanks to the experience of its founder, Marco, has already launched numerous high-profile projects with great writing and directing talent attached. For us at Banijay Italia Holding, partnering with this rising force represents a significant stride to expand our industry position in scripted, feature films and cinema.”

Belardi, founder and CEO of Greenboo Production, added: “I’m immensely proud that a powerhouse like Banijay is investing in a company I founded, and I thank Marco and Paolo Bassetti for the trust shown. I am sure that together, Greenboo will continue to flourish and hit even more significant milestones.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, said: “Marco Belardi is a great creative whose entrepreneurial spirit aligns with our core values at Banijay. This strategic partnership is an exciting step as we look to further expand our presence in Italy, especially in feature films, building Banijay Italia’s premium scripted and documentary offering. This collaboration will allow Greenboo to tap into the expertise of our labels and teams across the world, maximizing their creative potential and building our library of local language content, as well as amplifying our position as a significant partner for talent, broadcasters and platforms internationally.”