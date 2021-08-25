Wednesday, August 25, 2021
August Digital Editions Now Available

The August digital editions of World Screen, TV Drama and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Nordic TV Festival: A look at some of the innovative programming coming out of this thriving content-production region. Plus a WorldScreenings spotlight on Korean content and an interview with Starz’s Superna Kalle, as well as event previews for Series Mania, MIA—International Audiovisual Market and Le Rendez-Vous Bi@rritz.

TV Drama
World Screen Premieres for ZDF Enterprises’ Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles and All3Media International’s Deceit. Plus an interview with NENT Group’s Filippa Wallestam.

TV Listings
Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.











