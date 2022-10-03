ZDF Studios to Present Diverse Slate at MIPCOM 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Studios has unveiled its MIPCOM 2022 slate, which includes a variety of international dramas, factual series and animated children’s shows.

The drama catalog features the new big-budget period drama Boundless, which tells the story of the first circumnavigation of the Earth 500 years ago by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano, whose journey proved the Earth is round. “Boundless is one of the biggest and most ambitious dramas that ZDF Studios has ever had the pleasure of being involved with,” says Robert Franke, VP Drama.

Inspired by true events, the dark thriller Clean Sweep features Irish actress Charlene McKenna (Bloodlands, Peaky Blinders, Vienna Blood) in the lead role as a mother caring for an ailing son, her unfaithful husband and all the usual burdens of motherhood. It is produced by ShinAwiL and Incendo. “Clean Sweep is a binge-worthy addition to our growing slate of English-language productions,” Franke says.

ZDF Studios is also presenting the fourth season of The Crimson Rivers, set in a macabre world of gruesome crimes and harrowing rituals. Produced by Storia Television in co-production with Maze Pictures for France Télévisions and ZDF, the series follows detective Pierre Niémans and his new partner Camille Delauney as they investigate a series of bizarre crimes in remote regions of France.

Among the unscripted titles ZDF Studios is bringing to MIPCOM, the docuseries Surviving Hothouse Earth tackles the issue of climate change with a different approach. The documentary offers a look into our planet’s distant past in order to understand its present and find clues to how we could survive in the future. “By studying previous phases in the planet’s history, scientists hope to find clues to how we could survive in the future,” says Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO. “Interviews with international experts, CGI elements and satellite image-based animations will help viewers understand the complex scientific concepts and transport them visually into a future that humans have never experienced before.”

“With climate change being the biggest challenge we face today, Surviving Hothouse Earth will offer fascinating insights into the scientific research that is being undertaken to help mankind find a solution,” sdds Ralf Rückauer, VP Unscripted.

The history documentary War Gamers reveals the untold story of the Wrens, an all-female team whose brilliant tactics defeated a massive convoy of German U-boats in WWII. The six-parter is produced by World Media Rights for Curiosity Stream, in association with ZDF Studios.

The series Africa from Above promises a look at Africa’s people, places and wildlife from a new perspective. It will have its first international screening during the market in Auditorium A at the Palais des Festivals on Monday, October 17 at 4:15 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Rückauer and executives from Off the Fence, UKTV/BBC Studios, ARTE and ZDF.

“We have a very impressive offering of programs, both in terms of quality and quantity,” Rückauer notes.

Quiz Hunt, available as a format or readymade, sees two contestants take part in a human-sized board game, in which they must try to outmaneuver each other by taking risks to advance themselves or move their opponent back. There can only be one winner each round, and this person becomes hunted in the next. Each round features a cash prize of €5,000.

Naked—Generation Gender raises questions of how our biological sexes and assigned genders affect us and seeks answers in lived realities and current research from around the world. It will be presented as a non-scripted case study at MIPCOM on Wednesday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. The session will be hosted by Peter Hamilton from Documentary Business, with panelists Kay Siering (Spiegel TV), Michael McMahon (Primitive Entertainment) and Rückauer.

Topping ZDF Studios’ kids’ slate, Grisù is an animated preschool series about a little fire-breathing dragon who wants to be a firefighter. All positions are filled at the fire station, but the fire chief finds him a role. The small dragon helps out as a shepherd, cook, florist, archaeologist, pilot and even a sailor. The series is produced by Mondo TV and Toon2Tango.

From Caligari Film and Traffic Entertainment, Törtle takes place in a tranquil town on Muddle Lake, where wild animals come into conflict with the residents and their pets. The titular character grew up in a pet store, where he closely observed people and animals and learned to understand their behavior. He finds solutions to help the culture clash between humans and animals.

Mimo & Leva—Back to the Bronze Age, produced by Mideu Films, tells the story of two youngsters whose paths are predetermined—Mimo is to become chief of the village one day, while Leva must remain decorous. The two of them have different plans, however.

Schäfer said, “I’m very much looking forward to MIPCOM, which promises to be a very busy market with an impressive number of international participants. The range and quality of new programming that we’ll be showcasing in Cannes is a result of the great partnerships we have with top-class producers both in the global market and within the ZDF Studios group. All of them have worked with such skill and diligence to produce engaging and entertaining content. We are delighted to be able to work with such a large pool of outstanding creative talents.”

He continued, “As well as having the opportunity to connect with our clients in person, we will welcome all delegates to our screening of Africa from Above and the case study session for Naked—Generation Gender.”