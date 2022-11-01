YouTube Adds Subscription Streaming Services

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube has launched a new Primetime Channels feature, offering users the ability to sign up for 30-plus subscription streaming services, including Paramount+ and AMC+.

“With more streaming options than ever before, it can get a little overwhelming jumping from app to app to find what you’re looking for,” said Erin Teague, director of production management, in a blog post announcing the new subscription streaming hub. “With Primetime Channels, you will be able to sign up, browse and watch your favorite TV shows, movies and sports from streaming services such as Showtime, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+ and more, all directly on YouTube.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and business development officer at Paramount Streaming. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

Teague said that YouTube is looking to add more services to Primetime Channels, with international expansion in the works.