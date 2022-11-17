Thursday, November 17, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Xumo Launches Holiday Hub

Xumo Launches Holiday Hub

Jamie Stalcup 2 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

FAST service Xumo has launched a holiday hub consisting of 18 dedicated channels that feature hundreds of hours of themed entertainment.

Channels within the holiday hub are Xumo Holiday Classics, Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Movie Channel, North Pole Radio, Stingray Fireplace, iHeart Christmas and a dozen others. Movies such as Christmas Wedding Runaway, The Miracle Worker, A Very Corgi Christmas and Saving Christmas are among the available programming, as are four Xumo Originals: My Favorite Christmas Tree, A Royal Christmas Match, Andromeda and Submerged: The Hunley.

Xumo will also stream a dedicated movie marathon from November 18 to 20 featuring the best of Hallmark Movies & More and other curated titles.

“Our holiday hub is the ideal destination for viewers to indulge in the widest array of holiday movies and themed content ever provided on Xumo,” said Fern Feistel, VP of marketing and content operations at Comcast. “From popular movie titles and family favorites to Xumo originals, we’re kicking off the season with curated programming that will keep our audiences entertained through the holiday season and well into the new year.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Blink49 Studios & Vanguarde Launch JV

Blink49 Studios and Vanguarde Artists Management have teamed up to launch a joint venture to develop and produce content for the global market.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.