Xumo Launches Holiday Hub

FAST service Xumo has launched a holiday hub consisting of 18 dedicated channels that feature hundreds of hours of themed entertainment.

Channels within the holiday hub are Xumo Holiday Classics, Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Movie Channel, North Pole Radio, Stingray Fireplace, iHeart Christmas and a dozen others. Movies such as Christmas Wedding Runaway, The Miracle Worker, A Very Corgi Christmas and Saving Christmas are among the available programming, as are four Xumo Originals: My Favorite Christmas Tree, A Royal Christmas Match, Andromeda and Submerged: The Hunley.

Xumo will also stream a dedicated movie marathon from November 18 to 20 featuring the best of Hallmark Movies & More and other curated titles.

“Our holiday hub is the ideal destination for viewers to indulge in the widest array of holiday movies and themed content ever provided on Xumo,” said Fern Feistel, VP of marketing and content operations at Comcast. “From popular movie titles and family favorites to Xumo originals, we’re kicking off the season with curated programming that will keep our audiences entertained through the holiday season and well into the new year.”