WTFN Sets Up Radar MCN

WTFN Entertainment has established a new division to support its growing digital content network.

Headquartered in Melbourne and with an office in the U.K., Radar MCN will bring together a network of owned channels with millions of subscribers across YouTube, Facebook and Snap, as well as a series of global FAST Channels.

WildBrain’s Bo Yee Leung is joining the team this month as Radar’s new senior digital rights lead. She will sit in the U.K. team alongside Head of Channels Hannah Hopes, also a former WildBrain employee, and Channel Manager Chiara Ronci, who joined the team in 2022 from Warner Bros.

Radar MCN’s general manager, Derek Dyson, commented, “While we’ve managed to extract enormous value out of our existing content library, building channels supported by sustainable content models is our major priority. Now, we are keen to grow our partner base worldwide with production companies, content creators and other rights owners keen to not get left behind in this growing market.”

Radar MCN recently acquired the YouTube Affiliate CMS status, which allows it to manage the rights and channels of third parties.

It has already partnered with several emerging and established content creators to support their drive for audience and commercial growth.

“Getting the YouTube Affiliate Status is a game-changer for us. There are less than 50 businesses worldwide with that tool, which combined with our production and traditional broadcast distribution capabilities, makes us pretty unique in the space,” Dyson said.