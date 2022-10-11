World Screen’s Anna Carugati to Moderate Marco Bassetti Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, will sit down with Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, for a one-on-one conversation as part of his MIPCOM keynote in the Grand Auditorium.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais, the Media Mastermind Keynote will cover insights from Bassetti on the global producer and distributor’s strategy and wider industry trends. Bassetti will discuss his view of the media landscape, the benefits of scale in today’s market, attracting IP and talent, retaining rights and extending brands.

Bassetti serves as CEO of the largest international content producer and distributor, Banijay. With an extensive catalog that includes Peaky Blinders, Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Grantchester, Mr Bean and Black Mirror, the business operates across 23 territories globally with a portfolio that comprises 120-plus production entities.