World Screen Raising Funds for Türkiye-Syria Earthquake

Following the devastating earthquake that struck a swathe of Türkiye and northwest Syria, World Screen is raising money for the Red Cross. You can donate here.

100 percent of your donation will go to the British Red Cross, which has launched an emergency appeal. Companies or individuals are invited to donate, and donations can be anonymous if you wish.

The Turkish Red Crescent has launched a crisis response operation and mobilized teams in more than 10 regions across the country, while the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is delivering assistance and support to those in need in the regions of Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia. The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake appeal will cover countries currently affected and those potentially affected in the future.