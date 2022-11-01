WildBrain to Distribute LOL ComediHa!

Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Jamie Stalcup 16 hours ago Top Stories


ComediHa! Distribution has appointed WildBrain as the exclusive international distributor of LOL ComediHa! for FAST and AVOD platforms.

Under the agreement, WildBrain will hold exclusive worldwide FAST and AVOD rights for the series, excluding YouTube, Canada and Italy.

The non-verbal sketch series sees colorful characters have unpredictable impacts on the world around them such as incompetent nuclear engineers, ruthless paramedics, impatient leaders and unlucky parachutists. The show has sold in more than 148 countries and territories and has been adapted in China.











