The White Lotus Renewed for Third Season

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO has ordered a third season of its Emmy-winning anthology series The White Lotus, created, written and directed by Mike White.

The first season, which premiered in July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations, of which it won ten. The second season, set in Sicily, debuted in October and will conclude on December 11. Its first episode has already been watched by more than 7.6 million viewers on HBO Max.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said, “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

White added, “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO, and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”