WarnerMedia Germany Begins Production on Greenlight—German Genius

Filming has begun for the new WarnerMedia Germany original Greenlight—German Genius, an eight-part comedy series highlighting the German TV industry.

The series follows actor Kido Ramadan who is tired of playing the same roles over and over again. After a tweet from Ricky Gervais in 2018, Ramadan’s life takes a turn and his control slips as he tries to navigate the German television industry.

The cast of German celebrities includes Detlev Buck, Frederick Lau, Tom Schilling, Veysel Gelin, Olli Schulz, Heike Makatsch, Maria Furtwängler, Sascha Geršak, Katrin Bauerfeind, Britta Hammelstein, Christina Große, Trystan Pütter, Wim Wenders, Volker Schlöndorff, Leander Haußmann, Kurt Krömer, Thorsten Merten, Anne Ratte Polle, Kathrin Angerer, Marc Hosemann, Marvin Kren and more.

The series is produced by Warner TV Comedy and W&B Television in cooperation with CAB Film, Macadamia & Mothermilk and in collaboration with BBC Studios Germany and Studio Babelsberg.

Anke Greifeneder, VP of original production at WarnerMedia, said: “Greenlight—German Genius satirizes the German media landscape and at the same time its own origins—Ricky Gervais’ tweet—did actually happen and ultimately led to the idea for the series. After the mockumentary Other Parents (Andere Eltern) and the dramedy The Mopes, we are once again showing a completely different variety of humor in our latest Warner TV original and are delighted to have attracted this outstanding cast.”

Quirin Berg, producer and managing director at W&B Television and Leonine Studios, added: “What would 4 Blocks be without Toni Hamady? Hard to imagine. But what would Toni Hamady be without 4 Blocks? It’s a fascinating question and impetus for a snapshot of our industry—humorous, not seen before and with a sensational ensemble—taken from the real-life of the thoroughly self-reflective lead actor Kida Ramadan.”