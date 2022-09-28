Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for France, Benelux & Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place the leadership team for the France, Benelux and Africa region under Pierre Branco.

Romain Carbonne will manage the insights and research teams across the region. Guillaume Coffin will lead affiliate sales, ad sales and content licensing for the region. Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across home entertainment (video, games and digital) and consumer products.

Tatiana Lagewaard will lead content and programming for general entertainment and factual brands in the region, including local unscripted productions for discovery+ and Discovery networks. Stephane Queneudec will continue to lead the French theatrical local production business, reporting into Branco, and will have a dual role also managing the content licensing team reporting into Coffin.

Gregory Schuber will lead group marketing and PR for the region. Marketing and PR teams for general entertainment and factual brands and for content licensing in the region will now report into Schuber. Olivier Snanoudj will continue in his role as head of theatrical distribution for France and Benelux.

Branco, general manager, said: “The new leadership team will work with me on writing the next chapters for our organization with a “one company” mindset. I am convinced that we have the content, brands, talents and passion to grow our business even further and position ourselves strongly for the future in a competitive and challenging region that is also full of opportunities.”