Warner Bros. Discovery has entered into a first-look deal with Jack Nguyen and his JOAT Films venture for a slate of Asia-focused film projects.

Nguyen is a former Warner Bros. executive with expertise in local-language production in markets such as China, India, Japan and Korea. His first-look with Warner Bros. Discovery will focus on local-language remakes of the studio’s English-language films, beginning with a Korean take on the 2015 comedy-drama The Intern.

Kurt Rieder, senior VP and head of theatrical distribution for AsiaPac at Warner Bros. Discovery, commented, “Jack is an industry veteran with a second to none understanding of the film production business across Asia. There is a strong appetite for remakes of universally popular Hollywood stories across the region, and we look forward to working with Jack to bring these to life through a new local lens.”

Nguyen added: “It should come as no surprise that I have a great deal of respect and loyalty to Warner Bros. after spending the majority of my career there. I’m honored to be entrusted with some of their valuable IP to produce high-quality local language remakes with the best filmmakers in those countries. In addition, I want to showcase new and talented filmmakers by finding “diamond in the rough” projects that deserve attention on the world stage. I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with the most storied studio in Hollywood.”