VICE Media Group Promotes for President of Global TV

VICE Media Group has elevated the leadership team responsible for its news, publishing and TV divisions.

Morgan Hertzan has been promoted to president of global TV. A multiple Emmy- and DuPont Award-winning producer, Hertzan joined VICE in 2019 as executive VP and general manager of television at VICE TV, a joint venture with A+E Networks.

In his new role, in addition to overseeing VICE TV, Hertzan will lead TV content licensing and partnerships across all platforms, manage the global content distribution team and lead efforts to expand Vice News TV content to new platforms and partnerships through coproductions and original programming.

Hertzan said: “VICE TV has carved out a fantastic brand in the TV landscape as a home for nonfiction franchises serving young, super-engaged audiences that are always questioning the world around them. I’m incredibly excited to build on that momentum while also representing VICE content in the marketplace. There couldn’t be a better time to be an independent content company with such a dynamic, award-winning and commercial slate of shows and docs to offer our global content partners.”

Jesse Angelo has re-upped as president of global news and Entertainment. Cory Haik has been promoted to chief operating officer for news and entertainment.

Both Haik and Hertzan will continue to report to Angelo.

VICE Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc said: “I’m incredibly proud of Jesse, Cory and Morgan for all they’ve done to make VICE the leading youth culture brand around the world, leveraging new platforms to accelerate the growth of our business and breaking through with innovative and groundbreaking content that appeals to young consumers everywhere. They’re proven leaders with a profound understanding of VICE’s unique brand and audience, and I expect all three of them to have an enormous impact on VICE’s future.”