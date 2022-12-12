Viaplay Group Enters Content Partnership with Telia in Sweden

ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Group and Telia have agreed to a multiyear partnership in Sweden that gives customers of both companies access to a broader range of content.

Beginning December 13, Telia’s TV and streaming customers will gain access to Viaplay Group’s live sports, series and film offerings through the Viaplay streaming service and Viaplay Group’s TV channels.

The two companies have also deepened their sports cooperation, with selected UEFA Champions League, LaLiga and Series A matches to be added to the Viaplay Total streaming package. Swedish men’s national football team matches and selected UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches will be shown on Telia’s C More streaming service.

In 2023, access to the Viaplay streaming service will be added to more Telia TV and streaming packages. All Viaplay streaming packages, including Viaplay Total, will be available to Telia’s 1 million Swedish customers as add-on subscriptions. Telia will also resume distribution of Viaplay Group’s TV3, TV6, TV8 and TV10 channels, which will be included in all of its main TV and streaming packages.

Kim Poder, Viaplay Group’s chief commercial officer for the Nordics, said: “This is great news for viewers across Sweden. Our expanded agreement with Telia is broader and more innovative than ever before and takes our partnership to a new level. Telia customers can now enjoy the world’s biggest live sports and the hottest upcoming Viaplay premieres. At the same time, Viaplay Total subscribers can look forward to even more live European football of the highest quality. It’s a win-win for all of us.”

Henrik Lönnevi, Telia’s chief commercial officer, commented: “We are delighted about our new partnership with Viaplay Group. This agreement is important for both companies, and we look forward to a fresh start that enables completely new packages, exclusive rights and much more for our customers. We continue to invest in Sweden’s best TV offering and Viaplay Group will be an important partner moving forward.”