Upgrade Productions Taps Caroline Kusser

Upgrade Productions has named Caroline Kusser, an alum of Mediawan and LEONINE Studios, as executive VP, head of series.

In her new role, Kusser will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of Upgrade’s series projects alongside co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier. She will be based in Los Angeles.

Kusser most recently served as executive VP of international co-production at Mediawan and LEONINE Studios. Prior to that, she served as the executive VP of co-production and distribution for international at Fremantle. She worked for ten years in the U.S. for Red Arrow International, rising to senior VP.

“Caroline brings a wealth of development, production and distribution experience to the role and is the ideal executive to spearhead our growing series slate,” commented Brodlie and Kier. “She has an extraordinary track record with tremendous relationships in the industry, and we are delighted that she is joining Upgrade during this exciting time of growth.”