Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Upgrade Productions Taps Caroline Kusser

Upgrade Productions Taps Caroline Kusser

Kristin Brzoznowski 17 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Upgrade Productions has named Caroline Kusser, an alum of Mediawan and LEONINE Studios, as executive VP, head of series.

In her new role, Kusser will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of Upgrade’s series projects alongside co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier. She will be based in Los Angeles.

Kusser most recently served as executive VP of international co-production at Mediawan and LEONINE Studios. Prior to that, she served as the executive VP of co-production and distribution for international at Fremantle. She worked for ten years in the U.S. for Red Arrow International, rising to senior VP.

“Caroline brings a wealth of development, production and distribution experience to the role and is the ideal executive to spearhead our growing series slate,” commented Brodlie and Kier. “She has an extraordinary track record with tremendous relationships in the industry, and we are delighted that she is joining Upgrade during this exciting time of growth.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

ComediHa!’s Snowball Effect Sells Around the World

The Canadian comedy series Snowball Effect, produced by ComediHa! in collaboration with Bell Media, has been sold into France and Belgium, and an adaptation for the American market has been planned.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.