Upgrade Productions Hires for Executive VP Roles

Upgrade Productions has tapped Akshay Mehta as executive VP of content strategy and business development and Vanessa Saal as executive VP of production and distribution.

Mehta will be responsible for the execution of Upgrade’s overall content strategy and seek out new partnership opportunities. He is taking the lead on managing these relationships, structuring the financing for the slate and was instrumental in negotiating Upgrade’s equity investment from Constantin Film.

Mehta recently served as the head of strategy and business development for Luma Pictures and was chief investment officer for BRON Ventures.

Saal will head up Upgrade’s global distribution strategy and build out its European operations and ventures.

Saal most recently served as managing director of sales and distribution for Protagonist Pictures, the London-based international sales, finance and production company.

Both Mehta and Saal will report directly to co-presidents Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier. She will also work with Brodlie and Kier to source material as well as identify strong co-development partners and secure producers and showrunners for projects in development.

“Akshay brings a wealth of experience to the role that perfectly positions him to lead the charge on content and business development at Upgrade, particularly during this key time of development for the company,” commented Brodlie and Kier. “He will serve as a foundational player of the executive team, spearheading our focus on world-class content and strategic partnerships. We are thrilled that Vanessa is joining Upgrade during this incredibly exciting time of expansion for the company. With her deep business and creative relationships around the world, and her excellent taste, we’re happy that Vanessa will be driving our European presence.”