Unifrance Rendez-vous in Biarritz Reveals Top-Screened Shows

Unifrance Rendez-vous in Biarritz wrapped up its first post-pandemic, in-person edition with over 3,000 visits to the new Unifrance Screening Room for a total viewing time of 460 hours.

The series Diane de Poitiers, directed by Josée Dayan rose to the top in the Unifrance Screening Room, a new tool that allows for a more fluid viewing experience for buyers while also providing contextual information for the programs.

By genre, the top-viewed programs in drama were The King’s Favorite (France tv distribution/Passion Films), Pacific Criminal (Film & Picture/Terence Films), The Best of Us (About Premium Content/Quad Drama & TS Productions), Elle’s Kitchen (Have A Good One/Cinétévé) and Judge Marianne—One of a Kind! (France tv distribution/Ryoan).

In docs, the top 5 were Nature in Symbiosis (GAD/Antipode), Europe Revealed (Point du Jour International/Clin d’œil films), The Sect (Fédération International/What’s Up Films), The Great Toilet Battle (Andana Films/Quark Productions) and The Wonders of Europe (Studiocanal/Chengyu Prod).

The top-viewed kids’ programs were 50/50 Heroes (Cyber Group Studios), Tara Duncan (Princess Sam Pictures), Edmond & Lucy (MIAM! Distribution/MIAM! Animation), Anna & Friends (Superights/Superprod) and Simon Super Rabbit (GO-N International/Go-N Productions).